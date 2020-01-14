Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Wednesday
Towns (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Towns still hasn't taken the court since Dec. 13 due to a left knee sprain, but he'll have a chance to make his return Wednesday. He's also been dealing with an illness, which hasn't helped his cause.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Absent from shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...