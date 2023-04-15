Towns (calf) is good to go for Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.
Questionable tags have been par for the course for Towns, so it's not surprising to see him suit up in an effort to keep Minnesota's season alive. The Thunder do not have much frontcourt depth, so Minnesota should be looking for Towns and Rudy Gobert to dominate inside the paint.
