Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Getting second opinion
Towns (wrist) is seeking a second opinion on his injured left wrist, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Towns is still expected to be out multiple games, but more specific information on a timeline may emerge after his second opinion. For the duration of his absence, however long that may be, Naz Rid, James Johnson and Juancho Hernangomez are all candidates to see plenty of frontcourt minutes.
