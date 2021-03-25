Towns scored 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six assists and five rebounds in a 128-108 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Towns has scored over 22 points in five consecutive games and continues to be one of the most dominant centers in the league. The big man has shot very well from distance since returning from the All-Star break, as he has made multiple threes in seven of his last eight games. Over that same stretch, Towns is averaging an impressive 26.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.