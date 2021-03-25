Towns scored 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six assists and five rebounds in a 128-108 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Towns has scored 20-plus points in five consecutive games and continues to be one of the most dominant centers in the league. Although this wasn't his best overall shooting game, the big man has shot very well from distance since returning from the All-Star break, having made multiple threes in seven of his last eight games. Over that stretch, Towns has posted impressive averages of 26.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.