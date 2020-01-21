Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Goes for 28 in loss
Towns had 28 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in Monday's loss to Denver.
Towns was one of the few sources of offense for Minnesota, which had only three players in double-figures. The game marked Towns' third appearance since missing extended time with an injury, and he played 35 minutes -- his most since returning.
