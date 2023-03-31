Towns (calf) will play and start in Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Towns saw his status go from probable to questionable prior to Friday's game, so he was seemingly trending in the wrong direction. However, that is no longer the case, and he figures to take on his usual role. The star big man his played over 30 minutes in his two previous games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Status now uncertain•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Strong performance not enough•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go against Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Monday•