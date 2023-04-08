Towns (calf) is active and starting in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
While Towns was listed as questionable, both he and coach Chris Finch expressed optimism regarding his status, so this is the expected outcome. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual workload.
