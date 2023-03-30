Towns (calf) is available for Wednesday's game versus Phoenix.
Towns will return to the lineup Wednesday after being upgraded from probable to available with a right calf strain. The star big man will likely replace Kyle Anderson in the starting five against Phoenix.
