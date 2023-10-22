Towns (knee) said Sunday that he's good to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Towns was sidelined for the preseason finale due to a minor knee injury, but as expected, he'll return to action for the regular-season opener. The dynamic big man was limited to just 29 games last year due to injuries, but he's a strong bounceback candidate in 2023-24.