Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go vs. Thunder

Towns (knee) is available for Friday's matchup with the Thunder.

No surprise here, as Towns was considered probable heading into the evening. He could be depended on more than usual on the offensive side of the ball, as Andrew Wiggins (thumb) has been ruled out. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual workload in the contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories