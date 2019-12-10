Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go

Towns (knee) is starting Monday's game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

As expected, Towns has been given the green light to take the court for Monday's tilt. He's been dealing with right knee tendinitis but has still averaged 23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists over his last five matchups.

