Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go
Towns (knee) is starting Monday's game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
As expected, Towns has been given the green light to take the court for Monday's tilt. He's been dealing with right knee tendinitis but has still averaged 23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists over his last five matchups.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Thrives passing one more time•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hands out eight dimes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go vs. Thunder•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...