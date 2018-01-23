Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Grabs 17 boards on Monday
Towns posted 11 points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over the Clippers.
While Towns shot a dreadful 14.2 percent night from the floor, he salvaged his stat line by going nine-for 10 from the charity stripe along with 17 rebounds in the win. Towns has recorded a double-double in every game this month, and he's only missed that mark three times in the past two months. Needless to say, Towns has been a model of consistency on that front and has drastically improved on the defensive end. He'll look to keep that streak going against Jusuf Nurkic and the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
