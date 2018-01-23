Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Grabs 17 boards on Monday

Towns posted 11 points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over the Clippers.

While Towns shot a dreadful 14.2 percent night from the floor, he salvaged his stat line by going nine-for 10 from the charity stripe along with 17 rebounds in the win. Towns has recorded a double-double in every game this month, and he's only missed that mark three times in the past two months. Needless to say, Towns has been a model of consistency on that front and has drastically improved on the defensive end. He'll look to keep that streak going against Jusuf Nurkic and the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories