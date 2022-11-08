Towns racked up 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 120-107 loss to the Knicks.

Towns scored at least 20 points for an eighth consecutive contest and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds during the loss. The talented big man also tied his season-high with seven assists, a mark he's reached five times through 11 games. On the season, the veteran is averaging 22.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 35.5 minutes per game. He'll look to maintain his strong play against the Suns on Wednesday.