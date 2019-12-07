Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hands out eight dimes in loss
Towns tallied 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 139-127 loss to Oklahoma City.
Towns incredible season continued Friday as he dropped another 30 points to go with eight assists and four defensive stats. The Timberwolves are running a lot of the offense through Towns, resulting in an increase to his assist numbers. There is no reason to think he can't get even better from here and he should flirt with top-three value for many seasons to come.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go vs. Thunder•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially probable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Close to reaching triple-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...