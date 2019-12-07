Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hands out eight dimes in loss

Towns tallied 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 139-127 loss to Oklahoma City.

Towns incredible season continued Friday as he dropped another 30 points to go with eight assists and four defensive stats. The Timberwolves are running a lot of the offense through Towns, resulting in an increase to his assist numbers. There is no reason to think he can't get even better from here and he should flirt with top-three value for many seasons to come.