Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Has best game of the season in victory
Towns finished with 30 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 victory over the Kings.
Towns took advantage of a favorable matchup, coming through with his best overall performance of the season. Owners have to be happy with his last week of action, having taken at least 14 shots in each of his last four games. He is also finding his way to the free-throw line more consistently while averaging 2.5 steals and 3.0 blocks over the same time frame. His defensive numbers have been seen as his weakness, and these numbers will likely lead to increased production on a more regular basis. He will get the night off before another favorable matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.
