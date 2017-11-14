Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Has nice bounce-back game

Towns totaled 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 109-98 victory over the Jazz.

Towns has been somewhat disappointing for owners this season, which says a lot about how good he is. His scoring has been down from what owners would have been hoping for, but this is similar to how he started last season. He is also getting used to playing next to both Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague, something that is going to take some time still. One positive to this season, is the fact that he is averaging almost two blocks per game. If he can maintain this, he will remain as one of the top overall fantasy options.