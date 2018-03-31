Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hits for 20-20 in Friday's win

Towns scored 21 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 20 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 44 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over the Mavericks.

The big man has been struggling with his shot lately -- Towns is shooting just 43.2 percent from the floor over his last four games, which is actually lower than his 44.0 percent mark from three-point range during that stretch -- but he more than made up for it on the glass Friday, recording his fifth straight double-double and NBA-leading 64th of the season. With Minnesota just a half-game back of San Antonio for the fourth seed in the Western Conference and home court in the first round of the playoffs, expect Towns to continue coming up big over the T-wolves' final five games.