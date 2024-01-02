Towns racked up 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks.

The veteran center snapped out of a brief scoring slump that had seen him average 11.7 points over the prior three games while shooting just 37.9 percent from the floor. Towns' numbers have declined a bit from his peak, a product of Anthony Edwards' emergence on offense and Rudy Gobert's presence on defense, but he still produced 20.1 points, 9.6 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.6 threes over 12 contests in December.