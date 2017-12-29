Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hits four three-pointers in tough loss
Towns finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 102-96 loss to the Bucks.
The Timberwolves appeared to be in control for the majority of the game before a late-game collapse allowed to Bucks to steal the victory. Towns led the way with 22 points but only took 12 field-goal attempts. He has been better lately after a somewhat slow start to the season, however, owners would love to see him getting more involved in the offense. While he has been shooting the ball well from beyond the perimeter lately, he is also one of the best low-post players in the league. A few more touches inside could be coming with Jeff Teague (knee) set to miss some time, leaving the point-guard duties to Tyus Jones. While Jones is capable of running the team, he is not going to be looking for his own shot as much as Teague, which will mean Towns and Jimmy Butler will need to do more of the offensive work.
