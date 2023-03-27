Towns amassed 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 99-96 victory over the Warriors.
Towns looked like his old self in his second game back, making plays all over the court. Towns' return from a 52-game absence should help Minnesota hold on in a crowded bottom of the playoff bracket. If the Timberwolves can get some breathing room, we may see Towns sit a game or two for injury management as the season draws to an end.
