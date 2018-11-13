Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Huge double-double Monday
Towns finished with 25 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Nets.
Towns was dominant Monday, recording his first 20/20 game of the season. He hit 9-of-11 shot attempts including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Towns is ramping his production up and with Jimmy Butler now out of the picture, could be set for an explosion moving forward. He is currently averaging over two blocks per game which is by far the highest mark of his career. Dario Saric and Robert Covington are set to make their debut's Wednesday and it will be interesting to see how everyone fits together.
