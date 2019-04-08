Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Huge night isn't enough

Towns registered 35 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block over 33 minutes Sunday against Oklahoma City.

Towns erupted for a game-high 35 points, although the Timberwolves would fall 132-126. The 23-year-old center was limited to just 13 points in his team's previous matchup Friday night against the Heat, but he responded with one of his better performances of the season. Towns continues to play big minutes even though Minnesota has no chance of a playoff berth.