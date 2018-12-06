Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Huge night Wednesday
Towns finished with 35 points (13-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 victory over the Hornets.
Towns was amazing Wednesday, taking over in the final quarter as the Timberwolves finished the game on a 28-to-8 run. He has been a different player since the Jimmy Butler trade, continuing to evolve his game. The defense has been arguably the biggest talking point. Across his last six games, Towns now has a combined nine blocks and nine steals. If he can add a consistent defensive element to his game, his overall fantasy value should continue to rise.
