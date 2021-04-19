Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Towns was removed in Sunday's 124-105 loss to the Clippers as a "precaution" after the center made knee-to-knee contact with another player during the game, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Timberwolves were trailing by 32 when Towns checked out with 9:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, so there would seem to be some validity to Finch's comment that the 25-year-old exited early as a matter of caution. Before departing, Towns was in the midst of a down night, and he ultimately finished with his fewest points (16) since March 14. Fantasy managers will want to monitor his status heading into a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set in Sacramento, but for now, Towns can likely be considered somewhere between probable and questionable for the first of the two contests until the Timberwolves release their next injury report.