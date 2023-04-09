Towns (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Towns posted 22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's win over the Spurs, so his potential absence is expected to be precautionary. Rudy Gobert (back) is also questionable, so if both big men are sidelined, Nathan Knight, Luka Garza, Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince would all be candidates for increased roles.