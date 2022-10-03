Towns was hospitalized during the first week of training camp due to a throat infection that caused labored breathing, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.

Per Windhorst, Towns told the media Monday that the illness caused him to lose almost 15 pounds, and he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday when he attended a team event. "I'm still recovering," Towns said. But, he added that he still believes he'll be ready for the season opener against the Thunder on Oct. 19, per Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.