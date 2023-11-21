Towns contributed 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 36 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 117-100 win over the Knicks.

Towns has gone three consecutive games without a double-double, but the star big man remains a productive offensive threat and has reached the 20-point mark in seven straight games. The establishment of Anthony Edwards as a bonafide scoring threat and the revival of Rudy Gobert have translated into a decrease in Towns' overall fantasy numbers, but he remains a key contributor on offense for one of the best teams in the Western Conference.