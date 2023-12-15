Towns logged 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 victory over Dallas.

Towns was one of the main reasons why the Timberwolves were able to overcome a slow start and win on the road against Luka Doncic and Dallas, as the star big man made his presence felt on both ends of the court with his aggressiveness on the glass and efficiency with his shooting. Towns has formed an excellent frontcourt partnership alongside Rudy Gobert, and he's making a big impact on a Minnesota team that looks every bit of a contender following the first seven weeks of the season. Towns has five double-doubles over his last seven contests, averaging 21.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in that span.