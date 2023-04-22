Towns racked up 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 120-111 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Towns was at least able to put up some sort of a fight, although it ultimately amounted to nothing as the Timberwolves fell behind 3-1. After copping a lot of criticism following poor performances in the first two games, he looked far more aggressive Friday. While Game 4 will also be in Minnesota, the Timberwolves have a massive mountain to climb should they hope to force a Game 5.