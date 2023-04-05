Towns closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 107-102 win over the Nets.

Towns got back on track in the win, bouncing back after attempting just three shots in their previous loss to the Trail Blazers. While he was unable to contribute on the defensive end, managers have to be thrilled with his production, especially on the glass where he tallied a season-high 14 rebounds. He has played at least 30 minutes in four of his past five games, an indication that he is well and truly over his calf injury that cost him the majority of the season.