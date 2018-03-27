Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Inefficient Monday
Towns finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 2Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to the Grizzlies.
The Timberwolves were embarrassing Monday, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies. Towns delivered another double-double to go with six assists and three blocks, but along with the rest of the team, appeared flat and out of rhythm. The Wolves are going to need to win as many of their games as possible from now on if they have any hopes of avoiding the Rockets and the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Towns needs to step up his game and hopefully this loss could be the motivation he needs.
