Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Just misses double-double in win

Towns scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Thunder.

Foul trouble limited his court time and his production, keeping Towns from racking up his 27th double-double of the season. While some other T-wolves could benefit from this weekend's coaching switch, don't expect Towns' already strong numbers to change much under interim head coach Ryan Saunders.