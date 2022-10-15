Towns tallied 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in Friday's preseason loss to Brooklyn.

Towns didn't have his best shooting night, especially from three-point range, where he made only one of six shots. However, he grabbed a team-high nine boards and finished second on the squad with four dimes. Towns played in only two games during the exhibition slate, but he'll be ready to go for Minnesota's regular-season opener Wednesday against Oklahoma City.