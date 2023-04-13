Towns is officially questionable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder with a right calf strain.

Towns has been dealing with lingering calf issues that stem from an injury that held him out for nearly four months of the regular season. However, he managed to suit up for each of the last six regular season games and logged 30-plus minutes four times in that span before playing 41 minutes in the team's first Play-In Game against the Lakers. Considering Rudy Gobert (back) is also questionable for the tilt, Towns could be tasked with starting center duties if Gobert sits, a role in which he corralled 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against the Lakers.