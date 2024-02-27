Towns will not play Tuesday versus San Antonio due to a personal matter, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Towns' next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday versus Memphis. Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game, and Naz Reid could be thrust into a prominent role regardless of Gobert's ultimate status.
