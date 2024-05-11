Towns posted 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes in Friday's 117-90 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Towns didn't get much going offensively outside of connecting on a team-high mark from three, ending the contest as one of four players with a double-digit point total to go along with a handful of rebounds in a losing effort. Towns failed to reach the 15-point mark for just the second time of the postseason, having scored at least 20 points in each of the first two games against Denver. Towns will have to come out in Game 4 looking for more opportunities offensively and displaying more aggressiveness if Minnesota wants to take a commanding 3-1 series advantage.