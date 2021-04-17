Towns scored a team-high 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a block in 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Heat.

After missing the last two games while honoring the one-year anniversary of his mother's passing, Towns didn't see his usual workload or production but still came through when Minnesota needed him before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. The big man had reeled off 10 straight double-double prior to his absence, so look for him to begin a new streak soon enough.