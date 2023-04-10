Towns totaled 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over New Orleans.
Towns posted a team-high scoring total while connecting on a team-best mark from three en route to finishing two boards shy of a double-double in Sunday's win. Towns has posted at least 30 points and five rebounds twice this season.
