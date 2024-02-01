Towns finished with 29 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 victory over the Mavericks.

Towns led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while leading the Timberwolves in threes made and ending one rebound short of a double-double in another strong performance. Towns has buried four or more threes in nine games this year, having scored 25 or more points in four of his last six games while hauling in at least eight boards in three of his last four appearances.