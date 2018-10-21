Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leads team in scoring with 31 points

Towns logged 31 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 loss to the Mavericks.

Towns vastly improved his game on Saturday after a lackluster season debut. H?e drilled 4-of-6 threes on the way to shooting 56 percent from the floor and converted nine of 10 from the charity stripe. He didn't exactly dominate defensively against the Mavericks, as it appeared that DeAndre Jordan had his number when it came to attacking the boards. Towns will eventually work the kinks out and repeat as a top-five center for fantasy owners, but the ongoing situation with Jimmy Butler seems to have some effect on the team as a whole.