Towns scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), had seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal during 27 minutes of Thursday's 129-127 preseason win over Dallas.

Towns posted team-highs in both minutes and points as he helped the Timberwolves narrowly defeat Dallas. Towns remains the star of the show for this Minnesota team and a star in the fantasy realm, with health being his only real detriment. If he can stay healthy expect another big season from the center.