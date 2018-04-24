Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leads team with 22 points in Game 4 loss

Towns had 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 119-100 loss to Houston.

Towns fared well in the Game 4 loss, finishing with a series-best 22 points. The Wolves were blown out in the third quarter and many of the starters saw reduced playing time because of this. Towns has been steadily improving as the series has progressed and he will need to be at his best if the Wolves hope to win in Houston and force a sixth game back home in Minnesota.