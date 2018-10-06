Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leads Team With 23 Points in Loss to OKC

Towns led Minnesota with 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3PT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in a 113-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

The two steals and two blocks may be the most encouraging part about this stat line, as Towns has been criticized for his lackluster defense throughout his career. He's already a double-double machine and defensive stats like these would only add to his already impressive top-10 value. The fact that Jimmy Butler may be traded only adds to Towns' intrigue too, as he's undoubtedly the go-to guy in Minnesota right now.