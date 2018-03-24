Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leads team with 24 points

Towns compiled 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-104 victory over New York.

The Wolves almost blew this game, eventually coming away with a four-point victory after giving up a big lead during the third quarter. Towns was pivotal once again and continues to step-up in the absence of Jimm Butler (knee). The Wolves travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in what should be an entertaining matchup.