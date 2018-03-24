Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leads team with 24 points

Towns compiled 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-104 victory over New York.

The Wolves almost blew this game, eventually coming away with a four-point victory after giving up a big lead during the third quarter. Towns was pivotal once again and continues to step-up in the absence of Jimm Butler (knee). The Wolves travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in what should be an entertaining matchup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories