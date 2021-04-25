Towns produced 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Saturday's 101-96 win over the Jazz.

Although the Timberwolves are suffering through an abysmal season, Towns has aided them in some surprising victories. The standout big man appears to have Utah's number, as he successfully produced another double-double to go to 2-0 against the league-leading Jazz this season. Towns has notched six double-doubles over his last 10 games, allowing his squad to play break-even ball over that span.