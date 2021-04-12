Towns posted 27 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in Sunday's win over the Bulls.

Towns reeled off another monster effort as he continues to rank among the best players in all of fantasy basketball over the last month. Entering Sunday, Towns had racked up four 30-point efforts in his last five games, with averages of 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.6 made threes in that stretch.