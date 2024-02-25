Towns finished with 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 101-86 victory over the Nets.

Towns led all players in Saturday's contest in threes made while shooting a perfect mark from the free throw line and ending as one of two Timberwolves players with 25 or more points in a bounce-back victory. Towns, who ended one rebound shy of a double-double and added a pair of blocks defensively, has posted at least 25 points and eight rebounds in 10 games this season while connecting on four or more threes in 12 outings.