Towns (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
The 25-year-old has missed the past 13 games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, and his absence is expected to continue Wednesday. Naz Reid should receive another start with Towns likely sidelined again.
