The Timberwolves are hopeful that Towns (calf) will be ready to return to the court at some point during their final "10-to-15 games" of the season, Shams Charania reported Tuesday during his "FanDuel TV" segment.

Beyond noting that Towns is expected back before the end of the season, the Timberwolves still haven't firmly committed to a precise timeline for when the star big man might be ready to return from the Grade 3 right calf strain that has sidelined him since Nov. 28. Still, Charania's report offers at least a bit more clarity on that front. If Towns' supposed target return date of the Timberwolves' final 10-to-15 games proves to be accurate, Towns won't be ready to play coming out of the All-Star break but could be back sometime between March 10 through 20. Fantasy managers will probably need to see reports of Towns returning to practice by late February or early March to feel optimistic about that timeline holding, and his managers in redraft leagues who are looking to make up ground in the standings and have limited or no reserve slots available may have to consider dropping him.